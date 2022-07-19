Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox, Lamorne Morris And More To Star In Parody Film ‘Not Another Church Movie’

Parody comedy films are looking to return to the forefront of Hollywood, and James Michael Cumming’s Not Another Church Movie wants to spearhead the revolution.

Starring Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox, Lamorne Morris, Mickey Rourke, Tisha Campbell, Kevin Daniels, Jasmine Guy, and Damu Malik, Not Another Church Movie will be directed by Johnny Mack and Cummings.

The film’s premise follows an ambitious character named Taylor Pherry (played by Kevin Daniels), who is sent on a mission from God. Tasked to tell his family’s stories and assist in bringing hope to his community, Pherry will be challenged through his journey by the Devil (played by Mickey Rourke) looking to thwart his ambitions.

Cummings, known for his work in City on a Hill, will serve as the movie’s producer alongside Jim Cardwell and Paul Saleba. In addition, Valerie McCaffrey has been selected as the film’s executive producer.

Cummings has declared that Not Another Church Movie will reignite the parody comedy genre and spoof well-known movies in the industry, such as projects from Tyler Perry.

“The parody comedy genre is making a huge comeback, and NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE is stepping up to lead the charge,” Cummings expressed to Deadline. “Mack’s interpretation of outlandish comedies pays homage to such well-known movies, including the works of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Robert Townsend, and Tyler Perry.”

While not given a specific release date yet, the comedy is set to be released in spring 2023.