La La Anthony Lands Role In ‘The Perfect Find’

La La Anthony continues to add to her acting portfolio with a newly announced role. According to Deadline, she has joined the cast of the romantic comedy, The Perfect Find. Janet Hubert and Aisha Hinds have also been added to the film whose previously announced stars include Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres.

“Can’t wait for this one,” the 38-year-old shared on Instagram. She continued, “this one is gonna be GOODDDDD.”

Based on the Tia Williams novel, the Numa Perrier-directed film centers on a 40-year-old woman who has “everything on the line—including a high-stakes career, ticking biological clock and bank account—watching to see if she’s willing to risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback for good.

Perrier also co-wrote the script along with Leigh Davenport. Each actor’s role has not yet been revealed, but the film will premiere on Netflix.

For La La, the film comes as one of two recent announcements. Beyond her popular roles on Power and The Chi, has joined season two of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga in a recurring role. She will play Tracey Waples, a Def Jam executive who becomes interested in the rap group. The premiere date for the sophomore season has not been revealed, but the actress teased “coming soon.”

“Beyond blessed to be able to do what I love everyday🙏🏽thank you @rza for trusting me with this opportunity,” she wrote on Instagram when announcing the news.

“The story of the WU-TANG CLAN is history and I’m happy to help tell it!”