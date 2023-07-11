LaKeith Stanfield Stars In ‘The Changeling’ For Apple TV+

Apple TV + has revealed the first look at The Changeling, an upcoming eight-part drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield. It is based on the acclaimed bestselling book by Victor LaValle, created by Kelly Marcel, and directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Alongside the Atlanta actor, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling is set to debut with the first three episodes on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through Oct. 13.

Apple TV+

“I was filming this show I’m doing called The Changeling,” wrote the actor in his own words for the New York Times.

“I had to ride in that canoe and I didn’t really know how to row like that, so it was pretty funny. I kept on moving backward when I was supposed to move forward or forward when I was supposed to move backward. It was a raining scene, so they had a hose and they turned that thing all the way up and it was like waterfalls on me. It was crazy. I was dripping wet, and I’m trying to row this boat and the boat was filling up with water. It’s harder than it looks.”

Apple TV+

Per the official description, The Changeling is “a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Kelly Marcel, LaValle, David Knoller, and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside Stanfield.

Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producers, with Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.