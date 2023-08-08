LaKeith Stanfield Stars In Teaser For Apple TV+’s ‘The Changeling’

LaKeith Stanfield is set to appear in Apple TV+’s The Changeling. A new teaser for the eight-part series was released on Tuesday (Aug. 8), giving a first look at the tense project.

The drama is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. The acclaimed actor stars as a man in love with a woman (Clark Backo) who makes a pact with a mysterious figure. The deal grants her three wishes that begin to unravel reality around her. Blending mysticism with psychological horror, The Changeling is described in its official press release as “a fairytale for grown-ups.”

“[The Changeling is] a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed,” Apple’s press release reads. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and Malcolm Barrett. Stanfield will also serve as the project’s producer. Additionally, Apple Studios and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, Ali Krug, and author LaValle will be the show’s executive producers.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel wrote and adapted the show. Melina Matsoukas took over directing duties for the pilot episode, setting the tone for the rest of the Apple series.

The Changeling will debut its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Sept. 8. New episodes will follow every Friday and conclude on Oct. 13.

This fairy tale begins in a library in Queens.



The Changeling premieres September 8 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/s0cSJLvGYT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 8, 2023

Elsewhere, Apple TV+ recently dropped their Steph Curry documentary, Underrated, on July 21. Speaking with VIBE, Curry discussed his new project with Apple and the importance of telling his story.

“Working with my team at Unanimous, working with Apple, A24, Ryan Coogler, Peter Nicks, the entire team, we all kind of came together and knew that this was a way for us to inspire people, not just in sports, not just in basketball, but in life,” the NBA 3-point record holder expressed.

“And we had an experience in terms of what made me a big part of what made me who I am today as an athlete, as a person, and those formative years that I had at Davidson and to kind of dive deep into that part of my story.”