Larenz Tate Passed On These 2 Iconic Taye Diggs Roles

Larenz Tate is opening up about past roles that he ultimately passed on, two of which ended up going to Taye Diggs.

During a sit-down with Buzzfeed’s Cocoa Butter, the Power star was asked about passing on the role of Harper in 1999 hit The Best Man, which went on to spawn sequel The Best Man Holiday, and 2022 Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

“True! It’s very true,” Tate, 47, confirmed when asked about passing on the leading role in the film. “I was doing another project and passed on the project. It’s one of those ‘dangs!’ It’s an iconic movie and TV series. Taye Diggs did a fantastic job.”

Tate then confirmed that he also skipped out on playing Dre in Brown Sugar, the music exec caught between his love for wife Reese (Nicole Ari Parker) and longtime best friend, Sidney (Sanaa Lathan).

“Another movie! And I really like that movie, too!,” he shared.

Fans of the Dead Presidents actor couldn’t help but drop their two cents on the reveal, with one noting within the publication’s comment section, “So two of Taye Diggs’ most well known roles benefited from Larenz Tate turning it down? Don’t tell me Larenz Tate turned down How Stella Got Her Groove Back too,” followed by a laughter emoji.

Another fan followed up, “That hurts to know but I’m also not mad. Taye did an excellent job.”

Back in April, Tate opened up about his experience as a Black American actor, insisting that Black Brits are more valued in Hollywood.

“I feel like Hollywood believes there’s more value in British Black actors than they do in Black actors,” he stated at the time. “I think that Hollywood is in love with the U.K. and all things British. And so, I feel like the Black American actor, is you know, I see what that decline is. But, you know, we’re here. But I love the collective…they killing it.”