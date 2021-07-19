LeBron James Addresses ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ “Haters” After Slam Dunk Opening Weekend

LeBron James is clapping back at critics of his new film Space Jam: A New Legacy after earning the No. 1 spot at this box office during its opening weekend. The Los Angeles Laker took to social media to snipe at detractors of the movie, which many pundits have panned, but is still projected to rake in more than $31 million.

“Hi Haters! [grinning face with smiling eyes emoji]” James captioned a Twitter post this past Saturday (July 11) while sharing a link to an article about Space Jam: A New Legacy finishing atop the box office during its opening weekend. The expected box office returns exceeded initial projections for the film, which beat out Marvel’s Black Widow, which is expected to generate around $26 million and brought in $78 million domestically during its opening weekend.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is available in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max, currently holds the fifth-best opening weekend for a film this year. It received an A- CinemaScore, the same grade as the 1996 original, which starred NBA icon Michael Jordan. The film also held the fifth-best opening weekend for a movie release this year.