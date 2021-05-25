LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Returning With Jay-Z And Bad Bunny As Guests

Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Lebron James, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paul Rivera on the set of 'The Shop.'

NBA superstar LeBron James’ conversation series The Shop: Uninterrupted is returning for its fourth season with a notable guest appearance lineup. The basketball player will be joined by hip-hop artist and business mogul Jay-Z, global Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike, and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

Set to premiere Friday, May 28 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, The Shop is formatted to serve as a sanctuary for spirited, free-flowing conversation. The upcoming episode featuring the aforementioned talent will discuss confidence on the big stage, parenthood, and WrestleMania according to a press release.

Past episodes of The Shop: Uninterrupted have featured unscripted dialogue with former President Barack Obama, hip hop icons Drake, and Snoop Dogg, actor Will Smith, athletic talents Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski, and rising music force Lil Nas X.

The series is presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED, the digital media company pioneered by James and business partner Maverick Carter. Both men are credited as executive producers alongside Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron.

“The Shop is exactly why we created Uninterrupted,” said James on the show’s official landing page. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

On the court, James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be defending their title as NBA champions in the 2021 playoff series as they go head-to-head against the Phoenix Suns. Game 2’s tip-off is at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT.