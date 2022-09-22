Lena Waithe And Pharrell Developing Roller Skating Comedy For HBO Max

Lena Waithe and Pharrell are bringing a roller skating comedy to HBO Max.

Variety reported on Wednesday (Sept. 21) that Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Williams’ i am OTHER are teaming up for an upcoming, single-camera comedy entitled Rollin.

The new show will center on a young skater as she attempts to leave her past behind and start anew in Atlanta’s rolling skating scene. Rollin will feature a “ragtag rink crew who find drive and deliverance on the hardwood” at a “skating rink known for its good music, food, vibes, and stellar stunts.”

The duo’s forthcoming series will be a part of the 38-year-old’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani, Hillman president of film and TV Naomi Funabashi, and Waithe serve as the project’s executive producers. Mimi Valdés, Shani Saxon, and Pharrell will also executive produce Rollin through their i am Other banner.

Hillman Grad Productions was created in 2015 and has since become a force within the tv and film industry. Waithe’s dedication to telling stories centered on marginalized communities and persons has made their storytelling redefining in the face of the status quo.

The production house has churned out hits such as Showtime’s The Chi and the forthcoming BET+ original dramedy Birth of Cool.