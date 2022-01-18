Letitia Wright Returns To Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright has returned to filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after taking a break from the set due to an injury. Polygon reported the actress had a five-month recovery period after she suffered a critical shoulder fracture while filming an action scene as Shuri in Boston in Aug. 2021.

“We’re on schedule,” reps for Wright confirmed with the outlet.

(L-R) Winston Duke, Carrie Bernans, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, Letitia Wright, and Ryan Coogler — winner of Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) — winners of Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for ‘Black Panther’, at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wakanda Forever began filming over the summer in Atlanta, GA, and director Ryan Coogler continued production on the film during Wright’s absence. After filming the scenes they could, production on the anticipated sequel was paused in November. Before the break allowing Wright to recover, the film’s release was already postponed.

In a press release published by Marvel Studios on Oct. 8, 2021, the upcoming U.S. premiere date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was pushed to Nov. 11, 2022, as opposed to its initial July 8, 2022 theatrical release date. Wright’s uncertain involvement in the film was a topic of conversation even before her shoulder injury.

In Dec. 2020, the 28-year-old made controversial statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. She has since deleted all of her social media platforms. However, she faced backlash for sharing a now-removed YouTube video questioning the ingredients of the vaccine.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting this video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she said in her defense. “Nothing else.”