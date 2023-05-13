Letitia Wright Plays Buffalo Soldier In ‘Surrounded’ Movie Trailer

Letitia Wright will be taking a turn in her acting career as she becomes Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington, a freedwoman in the film Surrounded. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead will enter the wild wild west as she disguises herself as a man “to lay claim on a gold mine” in the 1870’s.

Per the film’s synopsis, Surrounded takes place five years after the Civil War. Buffalo Soldier Moses (Wright) travels west to claim a gold mine, which symbolizes years of toil for Mo and her community. In the dangerous west, Moses travels alone into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After coming into an ambush, Mo captures an infamous outlaw as the remaining survivors seek help.

The film tries to blur the lines between “captor and captive,” as Mo and outlaw Tommy Walsh try to survive the harsh western landscape.

courtesy of MGM

“Portraying Mo Washington in Surrounded allowed me to transform as an artist, I’m excited for Western movie lovers to dig into this story,” Wright told Shadow And Act.

The film is directed by Anthony Mandler and written by Andrew Pagana, Justin Thomas, and Andrew Pagana. The film stars the aforementioned Letitia Wright along with Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, Brett Gelman, and the late Michael K. Williams. Surrounded is reportedly the last film that Williams appeared in before his untimely death in September 2021.

Take a look at the trailer for the film below. Surrounded will be available on digital June 20.