Lewis Hamilton Switches Gears To Launch TV/Film Production Company

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton spoke with Deadline about his newest business venture: TV and film production. Hamilton, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions and podium finishes, revealed that his inaugural production company, Dawn Apollo Films, is underway.

“I’ve always been into movies,” the 37-year-old told the outlet. “I watch a lot. I find it a real escape. There are a lot of movies I find inspiring and I’ve always dreamed of one day doing something in this space. The question was often asked whether I would act. I’ve been very fortunate to be an F1 driver so I never really had time to dedicate to the craft of acting but a dream of mine has been to story-tell. I sat down with my team, and I asked ‘What would it take for us to start a production company?’ and I went around and I met a range of producers and filmmakers in LA just to gain knowledge. One of them was Jeffrey Katzenberg.”

Hamilton also shared the meaning behind his company’s name. “Apollo is the Greek god of sunlight, music and poetry, so I’ve always loved the name,” he said. “Dawn because it is a time of other-worldliness and light, and symbolizes new beginnings. It’s generally a time of day that I love.”

Speaking on his motive for stepping into film, he added: “The goal is to make impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling. A big part of the new company will be about social impact, community and causes. That’s very important to me.”

Hamilton already has two anticipated projects in the works with Apple TV+. Dawn Apollo Films is slated to bring forth an untitled F1 racing film, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joe Kosinski. The film will be about a race car driver who resurges from retirement and teams up with a rookie to go against vets of the sport. There is also a feature documentary on Hamilton’s own journey in progress. Both projects will be executive-produced by Hamilton.