Lifetime Releases ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Official Trailer

Grammy-nominated singer Keyshia Cole has put her most vulnerable life moments on the small screen in her forthcoming biopic Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story.

Set to premiere on June 24 during Lifetime’s Celebration of Black Music Month, Lifetime has released the official trailer showing Cole’s journey to stardom and her bittersweet relationship with her late mother, Frankie Lons.

The film is executive produced by Cole, as she is also making her acting debut as herself. Per synopsis, This Is My Story will narrate the “Love” singer’s early days in Oakland, Calif., from “honing her musical talents to her rise to becoming a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother.”

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” said Cole in a press release. “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Keyshia Cole and Frankie (Debbi Morgan) in Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story YouTube/Lifetime screenshot

To help bring Cole’s story to life, beloved actress Debbi Morgan will play Frankie, as D’Angela Proctor (Line Sisters) and Manu Boyer (Girl in the Basement) direct. Within the film, Cole will also debut her newest single, “Forever is a Thing.”

Cole showed much of her personal life on her 2006 reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. There is where the world learned of her mother Frankie, as well as Cole’s rough upbringing and family dynamics. Much like the BET show that ran for three seasons, the biopic will portray the 41-year-old’s early traumas of not knowing who her biological father was, being placed in foster care, reuniting with her mother and siblings, her love life, mothering a son, and becoming one of R&B’s most beloved singers.

Rick Diamond/WireImage via Getty Images

Cole’s mother passed in 2021 on her 61st birthday of a drug overdose, after years of Cole and her family trying to get her help. Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is said to be “a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself. The movie is dedicated in honor and memory of Frankie.”

In 2019, Cole sat with her mom on her show Keyshia Cole: My New Life as they had a chilling conversation about death. Frankie told her daughter, “If I die today, you gotta move on and make it. You gotta live for Keyshia. You have to live for you and your family nobody else. You have to move on if anything happens to me.” See below.

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is produced by Swirl Films and Big Dreams, with executive production assistance from Eric Tomosunas, Leslie Greif, Proctor and Cole and Ron Fair.

The biopic will premiere at 8 PM EST on June 24 on Lifetime. Take a look at the official trailer above.