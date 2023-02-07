Lifetime’s ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ To Star Stephanie Mills, Thomas Miles, Keeya King

As a follow up to T.D. Jakes’ seven deadly sins movie anthology, Lifetime is now gearing up to premiere the next title, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Executive produced by Jakes, Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson, the film stars Grammy-winner Stephanie Mills, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, and Keeya King.

According to the synopsis, the sin of pride is put on display in the story of “a famous bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore (Mills) whose past secrets threaten the enormous success she has achieved.” When Birdie’s family secrets are exposed, her world starts to crumble — like the cookies found in her famous bakery.

It continues, “To salvage her legacy, Birdie must let go of the pride that estranged her from her daughter.”

Birdie’s pride also blinds her from her thieving son Gabe Moore (Miles) and her misguided granddaughter Ella Boudreaux (King), who is “just a lost twenty-something trying to build up her life after some missteps.”

Courtesy of Lifetime

Pride follows Jakes’ original movies Lust, Envy, Wrath and Greed which all premiered between 2021 and 2022. Stars who have taken on roles in those films include Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion, Tank, LisaRaye McCoy, Eric Benét, Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles, Romeo Miller, Serayah, Kandi Burruss, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and many others. Each title is based on books written by Christian fiction writer, Victoria Christopher Murray.

In 2021, Derrick Williams spoke on directing the movie anthology Envy.

“When looking at this, it’s a provocative subject matter that is happening everyday,” he said in a 2021 interview. “People are dealing with envy. We thought that this is a deadly sin that we could also help people with, because T.D. Jakes’ brand is also about helping people deal with everyday things and how these things could apply to your every day life.”

He added, “I think everyone can identify with having some envy in your life with some things you’re looking at, or that your envious of someone — but again, not knowing what’s on the other side of that, and only looking at it from one perspective.”

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Pride also features Grammy-Award winning Gospel singer Erica Campbell as Pastor Trey, Lucia Walters as Shanice, and Jaime M. Callica as Khalil.

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Saturday, April 8 at 8/7c on Lifetime.