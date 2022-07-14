Lil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For ‘Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby’

Lil Baby is quickly becoming one of the standout rappers of his generation. And the Atlanta rapper wants the world to know how he did it.

Announced on Wednesday (July 13), Lil Baby unveiled the teaser trailer for his upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. Untrapped will walk fans through the artist’s highs, lows, wins, and losses with an examination of how he became one of the most powerful voices of his generation.

The teaser trailer features anecdotes from Drake, Young Thug, and Quality Control’s Coach K and Pee, as the audience is shown Baby’s humble beginnings to what his career has ultimately blossom into. As per the official press release, Untrapped will not only tell the story of Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby, legally known as Dominique Armani Jones but will also chronicle the systemic oppression that “keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.”

Lil Baby in Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby movie poster Courtesy of Amazon Prime

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” the rapper said. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story, and I’m excited to share it.”

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is scheduled to release exclusively on Amazon Prime on August 26.

You can watch the teaser trailer in its entirety above.