See Lil Rel Howery And Yvonne Orji In Hilarious ‘Vacation Friends’ Trailer

L–R: Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Yvonne Orji as Emily, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, and John Cena as Ron in 20th Century Studios’ 'Vacation Friends, exclusively on Hulu.

The official trailer for the upcoming comedy Vacation Friends starring Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji has been released.

In the clip, an eccentric couple, played by John Cena and Meredith Hager, literally crashes into what appears to be a formal rehearsal dinner for the upcoming wedding of the aforementioned comedians, turning a civilized celebration into nightmarish nuptials.

Vacation Friends finds Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji), a typically straight-laced couple, entangled with over-the-top Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who they met months prior while on vacation.

“We met these two animals down in Mexico,” Cena’s character exclaims in the trailer before flashback footage shows the four adults indulging in some wild times. From cocaine-rimmed margaritas to bar fights, the trip proved what happens on vacation does not always stay there.

“This only happened because you said, ‘See you later!'” says Howery’s character when he sees the pair he thought they had dodged.

To which his wife-to-be nervously replies, “I said it without meaning it, like any decent person would.”

“Best believe lots of shenanigans ensued,” Ojri wrote when sharing the R-rated film’s poster on Instagram.

As VIBE previously reported, Vacation Friends is set to debut on Hulu on August 27 as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Star Original on Disney+ in select international markets. According to a press release, the movie is 20th Century Studios’ first film to have a global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.

Howery is still fresh off the successful release of Space Jam: A New Legacy where he co-starred as the sports analyst narrating the big game between LeBron James and the toons and the animated goon squad. The movie earned the No. 1 spot at this box office during its opening weekend resulting in the NBA star responding to critics of the family film. The box office returns exceeded projections, beating out Marvel’s Black Widow.

Watch the trailer for Vacation Friends below: