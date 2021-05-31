Lil Rel Howery’s Game Show ‘Small Fortune’ Aims To Be A Big Hit On NBC

After years on the standup circuit, the funny guy really made his name as the scene-stealing best friend of Daniel Kaluuya’s character in Jordan Peele’s 2017 thriller, Get Out. From there came the acclaim train revved up and he’s been on a roll with The Carmichael Show, Issa Rae’s Insecure, and even his own short-lived NBC sitcom Rel. The good thing about being dope is that NBC still believed in Rel enough to hand him the keys to his newest endeavor as game show host and executive producer.

“I’ve always wanted to host a game show and to do something original and unique as ‘Small Fortune,'” Rel says surely. “[It’s] a huge blessing.”

Growing up, Rel sites some of his favorite game shows as Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price Is Right. Like those classic shows, the rules of the games are what make them last the test of time. With Small Fortune, the audience will have to learn the same guidelines. The show’s teams of three must work together to secure the $250,000 cash prize in the “Big Little Heist” finale game. The groups will deal with everything from miniature playing fields to shrunken sushi conveyor belts with tiny chopsticks. Intense concentration and steady nerves are needed to win the rounds. We can trust that Rel’s jokes will also be thrown in the fray to razzle the contestants.

NBC has ordered 8 episodes of high-energy antics and mini-mayhem. “I had so much fun shooting this show and can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Rel says excitedly.

Be sure to check the program tonight, May 31st at 10 pm ET on NBC, and catch up on the cool Dad times of Rel and his children on his Instagram page, as he spends the summer with them in Los Angeles.