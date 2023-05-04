Lil Uzi Vert ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance Canceled Amid WGA Writer’s Strike

Lil Uzi Vert’s planned appearance on Saturday Night Live has been nixed amid the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) writer’s strike, as the labor union’s dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) continues.

The episode, which was scheduled to air on Saturday (May 6), would’ve marked the Philly rapper’s debut appearance as a musical guest on the famed sketch-comedy show. In addition to Uzi’s live performance, the episode was slated to be hosted by former SNL star Pete Davidson. The comic and actor, who is currently on a press run for his new Peacock series Bupkis, was set to make his first return to the show after leaving the series following Season 47, his eighth season on the show.

On Tuesday (May 2), NBC released a statement announcing the cancelation of the episode and its plans to fill its programming slot in the interim. “The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike,” NBC confirmed in a release. “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

Lil Uzi Vert attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The strike, which began 12:01 AM PT, on May 2, 2023, could potentially cause SNL to “go dark” for the remainder of Season 48, as no additional episodes for the series will be produced until the labor dispute is settled. An SNL season normally runs through May.

Lil Uzi Vert’s SNL appearance would’ve have marked the latest instance in which a Hip-Hop artist has taken over its stage, as numerous rap stars have served as musical guests in recent years. In Season 47, Young Thug, Saweetie, Gunna, Lizzo, and Post Malone hopped on stage. Prior to the strike, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Steve Lacy, Blackstar, SZA, and Lil Yachty gave enthralling sets throughout Season 48.