Lil Wayne Ushers In Next Era Of ‘Undisputed’ With New Theme Song

Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed has undergone a lot of changes ever since Shannon Sharpe stepped away back in June. One of the said changes includes a new theme song by Lil Wayne, who made the show’s previous opening song “No Mercy.”

“Good Morning,” the new introductory record for Undisputed, debuted on Monday (Aug. 28). Weezy F Baby was also present for that episode, as he will be serving as one of the show’s new co-hosts. The New Orleans rapper revealed that he had wanted to change the song, which debuted in 2016, for some years now. Skip Bayless, the lead host for Undisputed, was initially hesitant as he deemed “No Mercy” as “one of the best things” Wayne had ever made.

This motivated Lil Wayne to outdo himself, but he also admitted to wanting to impress Bayless. “I try to make everything I do better than the last thing I did,” the five-time GRAMMY winner said. “Just to impress you just because I know how much you love ‘No Mercy.’ Just to capitalize on what you’ve done. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it like an SAT exam, like if I don’t pass this, I can’t get in.”

My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet:pic.twitter.com/boCrAUMvXV — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 28, 2023

Upon hearing “Good Morning,” Skip Bayless told Lil Wayne, “What I love about this is you get me as well, maybe even better than anyone gets me and you just nail these lyrics. And I hear ’em and I say, ‘That’s it.’ That’s the essence of Undisputed.” Check out “Good Morning” above.

While the new theme song was a surprise for fans, they’d known since earlier this month that Lil Wayne would be joining the show. The 71-year-old polarizing sports personality revealed his friend’s involvement via an episode of The Skip Bayless Show. “Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am,” Skip said. “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

“He is so deep when it comes to sports,” Bayless continued, gushing over the legendary rapper. “He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional and you hang on every word because trust me, he has thought through every single word. I like to say that I see things and say things others don’t. Wayne is my match that’s why I love him so much. That is why we text so much about sports.”

Skip bayless said Lil Wayne will be on undisputed every Friday to debate him on sports pic.twitter.com/ogPC0xJqIa — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 3, 2023

Skip’s new partners won’t let him speak ??? pic.twitter.com/S3q65egZMo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2023

In addition to Lil Wayne, Undisputed will also feature three former NFL players: Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Pro Football Hall Of Famer Michael Irvin. The trio debuted on the show on Monday (Aug. 28) and have already been quite entertaining alongside Skip Bayless. Check out a clip of the new quartet above.