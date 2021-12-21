Exclusive: Watch Trailer For ‘Line Sisters’ Starring Letoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, & Ta’Rhonda Jones

Lifetime has released the official trailer for the upcoming movie Line Sisters starring Letoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Ta’Rhonda Jones. The dramatic film tells the story of four sorority sisters who reunite for a weekend that turns out differently than expected.

The official description reads as follows: “Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters—Valerie (Luckett), Cassandra (Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Jones), and Dominique (Sidora)—as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.”

It continues, “Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.”

In the first look at the Lifetime original movie, the women arrive at the scenic destination and are seemingly prepared for a joyous affair. However, the mood shifts when they are approached by another group of women who warn them to watch their backs.

Line Sisters is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment in association with Undaunted Content for Lifetime and is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif. Tailiah Breon directs from a script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen.

The film is set to premiere on Saturday, Feb. 12th at 8/7c on Lifetime. Watch the trailer for Line Sisters below.