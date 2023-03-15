‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Documentary Unveils First Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Little Richard documentary has been released.

The official YouTube channel for Magnolia Pictures uploaded the two-minute teaser for Little Richard: I Am Everything on Wednesday (March 15). The film will focus on the life, times, and journey of rock n’ roll trailblazer, Richard “Little Richard” Penniman.

Clips from the trailer follow the origins of Black LGBTQIA+ rock and how it became white-washed by the American zeitgeist. It also touches on Penniman’s struggle to accept his sexuality, and the ripple effects his legacy had on music after his death. The doc will include interviews and anecdotes from Sir Lady Java, Billy Porter, Mick Jagger, and Nile Rodgers. Anecdotes from Richard’s family and friends, as well as commentary from Black and queer scholars will also be included.

Musician Little Richard performs during the halftime show of the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Boise State Broncos in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 31, 2004 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Louisville defeated Boise State 44-40. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Little Richard: I Am Everything was directed by Lisa Cortés, executive produced by Dee Rees, and produced by Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh, and Caryn Capotosto, and Robert Friedman.

The documentary first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023. Now, I Am Everything will be released in theaters and on-demand on April 21. There will also be a special one-night-only screening in select theaters on April 11.

Watch the Little Richard: I Am Everything official trailer above.