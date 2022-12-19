Lizzo Recreates ‘Blue Monday’ Painting During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Lizzo returned to the Saturday Night Live stage as the musical performer for a third time this weekend, bringing an album cut and holiday cheer. The 34-year-old singer first took the stage to sing “Breakup Twice,” referencing the acclaimed “Blue Monday” self-portrait by Annie Lee.

The painting features a faceless Lee, sitting in bed wearing a white slip, leaning in exhaustion in a blue bedroom.

“I think my paintings connect me to women,” Lee explained in a 1997 Chicago Tribune story. “I know that how I feel is the way a lot of women feel.” Lee died in 2014 at the age of 79.

“Thank you to my creative team for helping me pull this vision off w less than a week to prepare!” wrote Tik Tok’s top musician of 2022 on Instagram, sharing a collage of her performance and “Blue Monday.” “y’all make miracles happen!.”

Her second musical performance paid homage to another Black artist of a different medium. The Special singer channeled Stevie Wonder with a live rendition of her Amazon-exclusive cover of “Someday At Christmas.”

Wearing a metallic gown with accented shoulders, Lizzo stood center stage with a background lit by Christmas trees.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” remarked Lizzo in a press release. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Watch Lizzo perform “Breakup Twice” above and “Someday At Christmas” below.