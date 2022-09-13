Lizzo Snags First Emmy For ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo and her competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night (Sept. 14). The win ended the four-year streak for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

As the show’s creator, executive producer, and host of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, an emotionally overwhelmed Lizzo accepted the honor. “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she said. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.”

The “About Damn Time” singer added, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media—someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gon’ to see that person, but b***h, it’s gonna have to be you.’”

“One year ago these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever,” the Yitty founder continued. “They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you guys so much. Daddy, I love you! God bless ya’ll. This is for the Big Grrrls.”

The series’ director, Nneka Onuorah, won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program award while the series’ editing team won the Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

The accolades arrive after Lizzo declared, “Because bi**h, I’m winning, h*e! Big bi**hes winning, h*e!” at the 2022 MTV VMAs, following heinous comments from disgraced comedian Aries Spears who is currently being investigated for child sexual abuse.

The Special bopstar is also set to have a documentary premiere on HBO Max that’ll detail her rise to stardom and how she balances her public and private life. Her recent Emmy win also puts her on the path to becoming an EGOT winner.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Watch the full acceptance speech above.