Lizzo To Guest Star In ‘The Simpsons’ Season Finale

Lizzo is taking her talents to Springfield. The 35-year-old is set to guest star on the season 34 finale of The Simpsons.

In the upcoming episode, an animated version of the Grammy Award-winning performer wears her real-life clothing brand Yitty, long, stiletto nails, bold, glamourous makeup, and fluffy curls. Her flute Sasha also comes along for the animated ride.

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” wrote the “About Damn Time” singer in the caption of shared clip of the episode on Instagram. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.”

20th Television

According to FOX, the episode is titled “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass” and finds the Houston native serving as the fictional father’s guide. Its synopsis reads, “Time stands still after Homer crashes his car and flies through the windshield. As his life flashes before his eyes, a magical friend (voiced and sung by Lizzo) helps Homer learn the secret truth about this marriage.”

In the preview, Lizzo and Homer are seen recording lines in a studio under the musical direction of Bart and Lisa.

“Now we should move onto the part where your character slaps Dad,” says Lisa.

20th Television

“Seems a bit excessive to me, but hey, you’re the kid,” says the “Special” singer to Bart after he says it must be real violence and not a slap sound effect proposed by Homer. Bart then takes her place and slaps his dad multiple times creating a rhythm.

“This beat is fire,” exclaims cartoon Lizzo. “Yo Lisa, how about I get Sasha the flute and you get your saxomophone, and we, uh, jam!” The slap-flute-saxophone combination evolves into the show’s iconic theme song.

The Simpsons‘ “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass” is set to air on Sunday, May 21 on FOX. Watch the preview below.