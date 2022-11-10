Lizzo Unveils Trailer For Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo’

After months of wins and a series of clapbacks, Lizzo has finally shared the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo.

“No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always chasing the music,” the certified Bop star, 34, declared at the beginning of the 90-second preview. “Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing.”

The visual transports viewers through various stages of Lizzo’s life from her glam preparation to her early days as Melissa Jefferson with a unique skill for penning pop songs. Though talented, the young phenom lacked the confidence to execute her big dreams.

As she got older and began to find her footing, the newly-minted Emmy winner explained, “Nobody was trying to sign a fat, black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute.”

Courtesy of HBO Max

With her recent single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” playing in the background, Lizzo narrates, “It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now when people see me on stage, they see themselves. Music gave me the opportunity to be who I am.”

The documentary will follow “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The [film] shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Love, Lizzo premieres on HBO Max on Nov. 24. Watch the full trailer below.