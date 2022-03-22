Lizzo To Host And Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In April

Lizzo is returning to Saturday Night Live and this time she will host and perform. The multitalented singer is up for both guest tasks for the April 16 episode of the sketch comedy series. Previously, the “Good As Hell” artist visited 30 Rock as the musical guest in December 2019 as Eddie Murphy returned to host. She performed the aforementioned song as well as her hit single, “Truth Hurts.”

While on set as the musical guest, Lizzo was also featured in a skit with SNL lead Aidy Bryant in a sketch titled “Cut For Time: Aidy Bizzo and Lizzo.”

Before Lizzo makes her double-duty debut, Gunna and Camila Cabello are set as the SNL musical guests for April 2 and April 9 respectively. On the first Saturday in April, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host for the first time with Jake Gyllenhaal returning the following weekend for his second time on the show.

Fans of Lizzo can anticipate possible new music in alignment with her SNL appearance or shortly before, as featured talent typically boasts new projects. Her latest work, a reality competition series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, is set to debut on Amazon on Friday (March 25). As far as music, the Grammy Award-winning performer discussed her upcoming project with Variety in an interview published in February.

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music,” she explained.

View the full Saturday Night Live schedule for April 2022 below.