Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Her New Dance Competition Series Trailer Released

Lizzo is recognized for her vivacious performances and is now looking for full-figured ladies to join her on stage. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram to share the first trailer for her upcoming dance competition series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls coming to Amazon Studios. On the unscripted show, 10 hopeful women will move into the Big Grrrls House to prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… ?TURN IT UP—,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram excitedly sharing the show’s preview. “This is the greatest moment of my career yet. Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BIT*H IMMA DO IT.”

The caption continued by revealing the premiere date announcing, “Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25.”

L–R: The hopeful future Big Grrrls performing their choreography for Lizzo: Sydney Bell, Charity Holloway, Jayla Sullivan, Asia Banks, Arianna Davis, Jasmine Morrison, Kiara Mooring, Moesha Perez, Ashley Williams, and Isabel Jones. James Clark/Amazon Prime Video

According to a press release, Lizzo “is looking for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.” The 33-year-old star will be assisted by choreographer Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, and several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA.

The “Good as Hell” artist will also serve as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers.

Watch the trailer for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls above.