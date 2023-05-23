LL Cool J Joins Cast Of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 3, Reprising Franchise Role

“Dies Irae” – When a figure from Tennant’s CIA past reemerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built, on the conclusion to the two-part second season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday. Pictured: LL Cool J as Sam Hanna.

LL Cool J’s NCIS: Los Angeles character Sam Hanna is prepared to fight crime in new territory after the show officially ended on Sunday night (May 21). The role was introduced in the original NCIS before earning the west coast spinoff.

“CBS did an amazing thing with us; it’s been an amazing run. We talking about 14 years. We not talking about two-and-a-half, three years,” expressed the Radio rapper to ET in February after the network announced the series would end in its most recent season.

LL Cool J speaks during ‘Salute The Sample’ on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Still, the on-screen talent did not take much time away from the franchise. On Monday (May 22), the 55-year-old talent guest starred in the NCIS: Hawai’i, season two finale, signaling his arrival to the series. CBS confirmed the Queens native will play a recurring part in the third installment of the drama.

“All of us at NCIS: HAWAI’I have been huge fans of LL CooL J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” expressed executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber in a joint press statement.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: HAWAI’I is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together,” added series star Vanessa Lachey.

“We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Alongside the aforementioned actress, NCIS Hawai’i stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Tori Anderson.