Hulu Issues Trailer For ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ Documentary

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, a documentary set to take a deep dive into the life and ultimate death of the troubled rapper, has revealed a preview. Issued by the streaming platform Hulu, the film examines how the Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became global phenom XXXTENTACION and the controversies that surrounded his stardom.

“For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle,” expressed director Sabaah Folayan in a press statement.

Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The documentary, named for one of XXXTENTACION’s most popular songs, “Look At Me“, makes use of commentary from family, friends, and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, and is described as a “sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent, and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

XXXTENTACION garnered a die-hard fanbase through SoundCloud and expanded his territory from there. In 2018, he was shot during a violent robbery and died from his injuries. At the time of his death, the 20-year-old faced many legal issues including charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, domestic battery by strangulation, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman—all allegations he denied.

The Hulu Original documentary is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, and also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande. Producers include Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion. The documentary is set to premiere on May 26, 2022, on Hulu. Watch the trailer for Look At Me: XXXTENTACION above.