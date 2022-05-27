Loretta Devine And Sheila E To Star In Disney Jr. Animated Series, ‘Eureka!’

Disney Jr.’s newest animated series, Eureka!, has quite the lineup for its voiceover cast. Leading the way are actors Ruth Righi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lil Rel Howery, and Javier Muñoz with acts like Loretta Devine, Sheila E., Misty Copeland, Ryan Michelle Bathé, and Wendell Pierce tackling respective roles within the forthcoming children’s programming.

“Set in the fantastical prehistoric world of Rocky Falls, Eureka! follows the story of Eureka (Righi), a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. She designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era,” summarizes Deadline.

Goldsberry and Howery will voice Eureka’s parents Roxy and Rolle. Devine will voice Eureka’s grandmother, Wanda, while Sheila E. will voice Yurt, a traveling musician. Copeland will naturally voice Rockanne, a dance teacher. Devin Trey Campbell will voice one of Eureka’s friends, Barry with Bathé and Pierce voicing his parents.

Additionally, Cree Summer—one of the most iconic voiceover actresses of all time— also has a role in the series as she voices Verna.

The series is set to premiere Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

Watch the trailer for Eureka! above.