OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ To Return For Season 4

OWN Network‘s Love & Marriage: Huntsville is returning for its anticipated fourth season. The show’s return to Saturday nights is set for April 8 at 8 p.m. ET with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow ready to explore love and life as Black real estate professionals.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s newest iteration will focus on the Black professionals’ lives as they attempt to navigate their work and relationships throughout Huntsville, Ala. The forthcoming season will add three new personalities to the show’s main cast: Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley, and Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

Season 4 of the OWN series will also commemorate the airing of its 100th episode, an accomplishment for its esteemed reality show producer and CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Carlos King.

To commemorate the moment, King will also host a retrospective special entitled Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes. The special program will air on OWN on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, one week before the new season’s premiere.

The series premiere episode, “A Holt and a Prayer,” follows Melody’s return to help Kimmi. “Melody comes out of seclusion to help Kimmi celebrate a milestone in her cancer journey,” the official press release details. “[Meanwhile], Stormi and her husband, Courtney, have an emotional disagreement, and Martell reveals a new love interest but still wants Melody to pray about their relationship.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville has become “OWN’s most-watched series.” Furthermore, 2022 found the OWN show becoming Saturday night’s #1 cable network “with African-American Women 25-54/18-49/18+ and #1 non-sports cable net with African-American Persons 25-54/18-49/18+/2+ and Households.”

Huntsville’s most recent season garnered double-digit viewership growth “over its prior season across all 25-54 and 18-49 demos, including a +22% jump among Adults 18-49.”