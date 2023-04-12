‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Being Rebooted on MTV

(L-R) Spice, Bambi, Lil Scrappy and Karlie Redd accept the Best Reality Royalty award for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta onstage during the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to return to the silver screen on a new network. On Tuesday (April 11), MTV announced the reality series will be rebooted as part of a new “Tuesday Night Takeover.” According to a press release, future seasons of Love & Hip Hop from other cities will remain on VH1 and will air later in 2023.

Set to premiere this summer, the MTV version of LHHATL “will focus on the aspirational lives of the elite boss women who have built their empires in Atlanta,” with a “more docu approach to storytelling, focusing on the nuances of what it takes for these women to juggle their careers, relationships, aspirations, as well as the posh parties and celebrations which bring them all together.”

Additional shows added to MTV’s new lineup include Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta “Run it Back,” MTV Couples Retreat (formerly VH1 Couples Retreat), and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

“On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we’re thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” expressed Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, SHOWTIME and MTV Entertainment Studios.

LHHATL is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton and Jubba Seyyid for MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny for Antoinette Media.

Initially premiering in 2012, LHHATL enters its 11th season as it joins MTV. While the cast has not been confirmed, previous years have featured the intricate stories of K. Michelle, Mimi Faust, Spice, Lil Scrappy, Stevie J., Joseline Hernandez, Rasheeda, Baby Tate, and more.

Watch a promotion for MTV’s pending Tuesday Night Takeover above.