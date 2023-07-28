Skip to main content
Exclusive: ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ Returns With Season 5 Trailer

 Amara La Negra, Safaree, Trina, Trick Daddy, Ray J and Princess, and more are all back for the ride.

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami is back. The Florida-based reality series is marking its season five return with a colorful cast and new drama. Slated to premiere on August 14, the trailer sets the tone for a new era of the franchise.

Amara La NegraSafareeTrinaTrick DaddyRay J and Princess, SukihanaBobby Lytes, Florence El LucheZoey BrinxxShay Johnson, GunplayEliza ReignMiami Tip, Joy Young & Vonshae, Supa Cindy & the Hollywood Twins and more star in the new season.

Trina performing
Trina performs onstage during BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
According to a press statement, season five of LHH: Miami declares reinvention as the name of the game. After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast including industry veterans as well as hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page. Viewers will see shocking relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and surprising personal evolutions.

The drama includes Ray J and Princess attempting to mend their marriage, a newly single Sukihana attempting to rebrand, Amara La Negra and Safaree exploring romance, Shay Johnson finally going public with her longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter, Fabo, Trina navigating grief after a family tragedy and heartbreak after calling off an engagement to long-time beau Raymond, and more.

Amara La Negra wearing black dress.
Amara La Negra attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center on May 06, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ahead of the series premiere, a three-part special is set to air on July 24, the cast and additional celebrity talent are set to rewatch moments from last season’s shenanigans and share insight and behind-the-scenes stories.

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young for Monami Productions, Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak, and Eric Cyphers for Antoinette Media. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Daniel Blau Rogge, and Paula Aranda serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET Media Group.

Watch the trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Miami season five above.

