Exclusive: ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ Returns With Season 5 Trailer

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami is back. The Florida-based reality series is marking its season five return with a colorful cast and new drama. Slated to premiere on August 14, the trailer sets the tone for a new era of the franchise.

Amara La Negra, Safaree, Trina, Trick Daddy, Ray J and Princess, Sukihana, Bobby Lytes, Florence El Luche, Zoey Brinxx, Shay Johnson, Gunplay, Eliza Reign, Miami Tip, Joy Young & Vonshae, Supa Cindy & the Hollywood Twins and more star in the new season.

Trina performs onstage during BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

According to a press statement, season five of LHH: Miami declares reinvention as the name of the game. After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast including industry veterans as well as hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page. Viewers will see shocking relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and surprising personal evolutions.

The drama includes Ray J and Princess attempting to mend their marriage, a newly single Sukihana attempting to rebrand, Amara La Negra and Safaree exploring romance, Shay Johnson finally going public with her longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter, Fabo, Trina navigating grief after a family tragedy and heartbreak after calling off an engagement to long-time beau Raymond, and more.

Amara La Negra attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center on May 06, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ahead of the series premiere, a three-part special is set to air on July 24, the cast and additional celebrity talent are set to rewatch moments from last season’s shenanigans and share insight and behind-the-scenes stories.

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young for Monami Productions, Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak, and Eric Cyphers for Antoinette Media. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Daniel Blau Rogge, and Paula Aranda serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET Media Group.

Watch the trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Miami season five above.