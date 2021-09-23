First Look: Ludacris Shares Trailer For Netflix Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

Ludacris has officially stepped into the world of animation as a creator, producer, and voice talent. His upcoming series Karma’s World on Netflix was inspired by his own daughter and uses music to relay positive messages and lessons for young audiences.

“I’m so proud of Karma’s World, which was inspired by my oldest daughter Karma. It’s about a girl who wants to bring positivity to the world through her music, and each episode draws on real-life situations faced by kids today,” said Ludacris in a press statement. He is also the executive producer of the series.

Karma ( Asiahn Bryant ) and her father Conrad Grant (Ludacris). NETFLIX

The 44-year-old rapper continued, “We see Karma use her voice to help her family, friends, and community, demonstrating the power young people have to create change. I truly believe that every single person on this earth has the power to change the world for the better—just like Karma! It is important to me that kids and families around the world will identify with Karma’s World, and my goal for the show is to help spread positivity, inspire self-confidence in our children, and bring the world together through music.”

The series will tackle issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences, and more. Karma’s World stars R&B singer Asiahn Bryant as Karma, Danielle Brooks as the mother Lillie Carter-Grant, Dawn Lewis as Ms. Washington, Ludacris as Karma’s father Conrad Grant, and Dascha Polanco as Ms. Torres. Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Fisher, and more also have roles in the series.

Still of the family from Netflix animated series ‘Karma’s World.’ NETFLIX

The cast shared a fun rap to introduce Karma and their own characters. According to Billboard, the musical cartoon will also have an official soundtrack.

“The series serves up sophisticated beats, impressive rhymes, and straight-up catchy choruses all the while addressing important topics and themes in each episode,” Ludacris said in a statement. “The music on Karma’s World is not just for kids, I know for a fact that whole families will be singing and rhyming along.”

The cast of Karma's World is dropping the mic!? Tune in to Karma's World, from creator Chris Bridges (@Ludacris) on October 15 on @netflixfamily. pic.twitter.com/XFp0tRwgxY — Karma's World (@KarmasWorldHQ) September 16, 2021

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world…she wants to change the world with it!”

The 15-episode series debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Watch the trailer for Karma’s World created by Ludacris below and check out the theme song above: