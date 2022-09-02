Ludacris To Star In Disney Holiday Movie, ‘Dashing Through The Snow’

Ludacris performs onstage at Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Ludacris has landed a new movie role. According to Deadline, the Hip-Hop veteran is set to star in an upcoming Disney holiday film titled Dashing Through The Snow. The comedic movie is currently in production in Atlanta and aiming for a debut during the 2023 holiday season.

Additionally, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Oscar Nunez, Gina Brillon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis, and Madison Skye Validum have starring roles in the film.

Dashing Through The Snow is directed by Tim Story and produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions, and John Jacobs through his Smart Entertainment. Story will also executive produce the film along with Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman. The movie was written by Scott Rosenburg.

According to the outlet, Dashing Through The Snow is based in the Georgia state capital. The film will share the story of a divorced social worker in the Atlanta Police Department who hates Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. While spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he gets a call and inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician. Through the ordeal, he meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Fans hoping to see their favorite rapper-turned-actor in a new role while waiting for Dashing Through The Snow are in luck. Earlier this month, Netflix issued the trailer for End Of The Road, starring not only Luda but rap legend Queen Latifah.

Set to premiere on the streamer on Sept. 8th, the action-thriller finds widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. Watch the trailer below.