Mahershala Ali “Humbled” By Wesley Snipes’ Support On ‘Blade’

Mahershala Ali from Apple Original Film's 'Swan Song' attends Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Wesley Snipes attends the Fifth Annual National CARES Mentoring Movement Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 10, 2020 in New York City.

Mahershala Ali shared his reaction to Wesley Snipes supporting him as he takes on the role of Blade. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, the Moonlight actor revealed the impact of the veteran Snipes’ encouragement. One instance was on Twitter where Snipes shared “He will do great” in response to a tweet sending Ali luck in his attempt to embody Blade.

He will do great ?? https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

“Man, you know, humbled and so encouraged by that,” Ali remarked when asked how he felt about the support. “Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that. So, for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So, thank you, brother.”

Snipes initially played the lead character of Blade in the 1998 film of the same name, and again in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.

Mahershala Ali was announced as the next Blade in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. Actor Delroy Lindo was recently added to the cast of the anticipated reboot. According to Variety, Bassam Tariq is directing the movie featuring a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Marvel has not yet announced a release date for Blade.

Ali made his unofficial debut as Blade in Marvel’s Eternals released on Nov. 5. The actor’s voice is heard in one of the film’s post-credit scenes.

