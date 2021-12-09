Malcolm D. Lee To Produce ‘Brotherly,’ A Film Inspired By Boyz II Men’s Discography

It’s long overdue for R&B boy bands to return to the spotlight, but this time it’s all happening in a brand new way. Malcolm D. Lee— the filmmaker behind The Best Man franchise, Roll Bounce, and Space Jam: A New Legacy— is producing Brotherly alongside Amazon Studios.

Described as a “coming-of-age movie musical,” the film follows a group of men who return to West Philly for their 20-year high school reunion to find hope, redemption, and a new understanding of the power of friendship. The story is shaped around the timeless discography of the Philadelphia-bred quartet, Boyz II Men. All three current members of the group— Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman— are credited as Executive Producers.

Aside from producing the film, there are also talks of Lee directing it, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed. Brotherly is written by Marcus Gardley, the pen behind the new The Color Purple movie-musical adaptation and the upcoming Marvin Gaye biopic, What’s Going On— which at $80 million reportedly has the highest budget ever for a Black music biopic.

There’s currently no word on when production for Brotherly will begin, and the cast has yet to be announced.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Boyz II Men’s debut, “Motownphilly.” Watch the video below.