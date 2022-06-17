Malcolm-Jamal Warner And Wendell Pierce Join Fox Crime Anthology, ‘Accused’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Wendell Pierce are confirmed to star in an episode of Accused, alongside Karen LeBlanc.

Fox’s crime anthology drama is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning anthology and is set to open in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers being left in the dark about the crime or how the accused wound up on trial. As told from the defendant’s perspective through a series of flashbacks, Accused portrays how ordinary people find themselves wrapped up in outstanding circumstances, leading down a path of no return.

Warner and LeBlanc star as the anxiety-ridden, shielding parents following an incident involving their daughter at a park while Pierce will portray the detective assigned to their case.

Warner currently stars on Fox’s The Resident as AJ Austin. Pierce is known for his classic role of Det. Bunk Moreland on HBO’s The Wire and most recently, appeared in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. LeBlanc most recently starred in OWN’s The Kings of Napa. She has also appeared on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Billy Porter was tapped to direct one of the episodes in the anthology that centers “on a fierce drag queen and an affair that leads to devastating consequences,” reports Deadline.

A premiere date for Accused has yet to be announced.