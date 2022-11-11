Mara Brock Akil To Helm New Netflix Series, ‘Forever’

Mara Brock Akil is returning to the silver screen with her newest project, Forever. Named and adapted from Judy Blume’s classic 1975 novel, the new series will be reimagined for Netflix.

Brock Akil, the genius behind cultural staples like Girlfriends, The Game, and Being Mary Jane, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever,“ said the Love Is__ creator, 52, in a statement.

She continued, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

The drama series will detail the “epic love story“ of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the gauche journey of being each other’s firsts.

Blume’s controversial novel was banned frequently and was transformed into a made-for-TV movie in 1978.

Forever marks Brock Akil’s first creation under her overall deal with the streamer, a deal she landed in 2020.

“I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with,“ she explained as the announcement arrived.

The following year, she launched her new production company, story27.