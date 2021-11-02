Mariah Carey Returns To Apple TV+ For New Holiday Special

Mariah Carey, formally known as the Queen of Christmas, is returning for her second holiday special on Apple TV+.

Not much is being revealed about the new holiday event, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, but it is where Carey will be joined by R&B singer, Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin, for the first and only performance of their new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

The forthcoming ballad was first teased by Carey on social media on Monday (Nov. 1). It is set to be released on Friday (Nov. 5), ahead of the holiday special.

This all comes after the release of Carey’s 2020 holiday event, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which featured the Butterfly singer as the one to fix a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole. The star-studded lineup included Carey’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, along with Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and more.

During this special, Carey released the remix to her 2010 holiday jam, “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

“All I Want For Christmas” has already reentered the top 200 on iTunes (US) and last Christmas, the 1994 classic broke the all-time record for biggest single-day streams in Spotify history with more than17.2 million streams.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is set to premiere globally in December.