Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws.

Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos.

Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with his rival Angel, (William Mapother) lusting for vengeance, Chief and his outlaws journey cross-country and encounter historical figures including Stagecoach Mary (Goldberg) along the way.

Regarding his recent directorial undertaking, Van Peebles, 65, explained to Deadline, “I wanted to make a fresh kickass Western like we’ve never seen, a savvy action adventure with pluck served up in a dirty glass! I knew I’d need a gregarious band of producers to go on this rough and tumble journey with me, and the team at Quiver was ready for the ride!”

Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Mario and this epic ensemble cast for a one-of-a-kind action adventure set in the west, at the dawn of America’s Age of Invention. We can’t wait for audiences to saddle up for this action-packed, wild adventure. With Mario at the helm as director, writer, and star, this film certainly doesn’t hold back.”

L–R: Regina King as Trudy Smith, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, and Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill in ‘The Harder They Fall.’ DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

With Outlaws already drawing comparisons to Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, fans are excited about the upcoming blockbuster. Van Peebles’ son, Mandela, will also make an appearance in the film alongside D.C. Young Fly, Allen Payne, and Amber Reign Smith.