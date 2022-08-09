Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Headed To STARZ

Marlon Wayans upcoming comedy, Book of Marlon, has found a new home at STARZ. According to Deadline, the show was greenlit in 2020 and slated for a HBO Max premiere, but Warner Bros. Discovery stalled the comedy after their merger.

Book of Marlon will star Wayans in a fictionalized version of his life. The STARZ project will explore his professional and personal life in his pursuit of balance as a comedian and father. Wayans’ new show will serve as a followup to his NBC comedy, Marlon, which aired for two seasons.

STARZ will develop the new show with the comedian set to star, co-write, and executive produce. Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin will be showrunners and executive produce via their deal with Warner Bros. Television. Wayans, Riddle, Salahuddin, and Rick Alvarez will co-write the pilot episode for the upcoming show.

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, STARZ President of original programming, spoke about Book of Marlon moving to their network.

“We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir, and Rick, who each bring their level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch,” Kathryn Busby said. “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

Wayans echoed Burns’ enthusiasm for the show finding a new home at STARZ and described what fans could expect from the new show.

“We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners. Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table,” Wayans said. “Book of Marlon will be smart, fun, and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

Elsewhere, Marlon Wayans can be seen this fall in Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow which the comedian also produced. In addition, The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins and Nia Vardalos.