Marlon Wayans Defends ‘White Chicks’ In The Era Of Cancel Culture

Marlon Wayans has opened up about his views on cancel culture relating to his 2004 comedy White Chicks. In conversation with Buzzfeed, the actor shared why he believes that films such as the aforementioned comedy are necessary.

“I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he responded when asked if White Chicks would thrive in this day and age.

“It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore. I ain’t listening to this damn generation.”

WHITE CHICKS, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, 2004 Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

The Fifty Shades Of Black star continued to share how if ever positioned at the center of controversial content, he would continue to work on his own terms.

“I ain’t listening to these folks: These scared-a** people, these scared executives. Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

Marlon Wayans attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wayans also spoke with the outlet about The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a Halloween film released on Netflix earlier this month. Produced and starring Damon Wayans, the movie also features Kelly Rowland and Priah Ferguson.

“As for potential challenges, no, this is easy. That raunchy stuff is hard. Oh, man, that’s hard. This stuff. This is…I won’t say a walk in the park. I think all comedy is hard, but I think it’s not as desperate. It doesn’t require as much energy. So, that’s what I like about it,” explained the comedian of making the family-friendly movie, differing from his typical raunchy roles.

Watch a trailer for The Curse of Bridge Hollow below.