K. Michelle, Gangsta Boo, Lyrica Anderson, And Rich Dollaz Fight For Love In New ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Trailer

Four new couples are fighting for their relationships on a brand new season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Singer K. Michelle with her boyfriend Kastan; Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz and his former co-star and secret lover Mariahlynn; Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bently; and the first lady of Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo with her beau Emmet are gathering together in the boot camp mansion to give their love one last shot.

“We’re a special bunch,” Mariahlynn can be heard saying in the trailer. With resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and former Divorce Court head honcho Judge Lynn Toler, these couples will have to confront the lies, betrayal, and other uncomfortable subjects within their relationships each week.

On top of the romantic conflict in the house, we see the feud between K. Michelle and Lyrica Anderson reignite. The former friends and collaborators’ friendship dissolved during Season 2 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood when K. Michelle called Lyrica “spoiled” for showing up an hour late to a concert Lyrica was supposed to perform as the opening act for K. Michelle.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres March 31 on WE TV at 9 p.m. ET. and will be available for streaming on the BLK app every Monday following. Check out the full trailer below.