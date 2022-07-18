Martin Lawrence Lands Role In Sci-Fi Series ‘Damascus’

Martin Lawrence attends BET+ hosts a celebration with the cast and crew of 'Martin: The Reunion' on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Martin Lawrence is set to return to the silver screen. The actor has landed a role in the upcoming series Damascus on AMC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence will appear in three of the show’s six episodes as the character Uncle Forty, the hot-tempered and self-proclaimed patriarch who experiences health issues along the way.

His upcoming role in Damascus marks Lawrence’s first television role in eight years since 2014’s Partners.

Damascus stars Okieriete Onaodowan, who plays the titular character—a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using innovative new technology that allows him to experience multiple versions of his life. THR reported back in May that Onaodowan had been selected to play the titular character.

The show’s cast also includes Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye.

Okieriete Onaodowan attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Hubert plays Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth, Eberhardt is Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend, and Paye portrays Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart.

Damascus is a half-hour comedic sci-fi series and was created by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. It is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. The show is executive produced by former Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul EP Mark Johnson, via his Gran Via Productions banner.