‘Martin’ Cast Reunites For 30th Anniversary Reunion Special On BET+

Thirty years after the series debut of Martin on FOX, the classic sitcom’s surviving cast reunited for a special to air on BET+ later this year.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the reunion special will star Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II and was filmed on Sunday, Feb. 20. Thomas Mikal Ford, who portrayed Martin’s best friend, Tommy, passed away in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

Regarding the highly-anticipated reunion, Lawrence expressed in a statement, “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Campbell took to Instagram with a celebratory caption that read, “Y’all ready?! We ARE!!!”

L–R: The cast of Martin: Jon Gries, Garrett Morris, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Andrew Semel/TM & Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection

A slew of surprise guests were also teased as the reunion will feature interviews from the cast, crew, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes insight. During the series’ successful five-season run, David Alan Grier, Tommy Davidson, Christopher “Kid” Reid, and Yo-Yo among countless others made famous guest appearances. For the reunion, though, fans have particularly requested the presence of Reginald Ballard (Bruh Man), Garrett Morris (Stan Winters), Tracy Morgan (Hustle Man), and much-needed cameos from two of Lawrence’s beloved characters: Sheneneh Jenkins and Jerome.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” Scott Mills, CEO of BET, shared in a statement. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

Check out a special sneak peek from the reunion special below. All five seasons of Martin are currently streaming on BET+ and HBO Max.