‘Martin’ Reunion Special To Honor Late Actor Thomas Mikal Ford

The anticipated Martin reunion is set to pay tribute to one of the show’s fallen stars. According to The Root, the television special will pay homage to actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the titular character’s best friend. Ford died in 2016 at the age of 52.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” BET+ revealed in a statement. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

MARTIN, from left, Thomas Mikal Ford, Martin Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II , ‘Scrooge,’ aired December 19, 1996. TM and copyright ©Fox Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection Kassa Zakadi/Everett Collection

Martin: The Reunion was first announced in February. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold all returned to the legendary living room. Hosted by Affion Crockett, The leading cast will be joined by original directors and additional guests. The special will also feature musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special,” Martin Lawrence expressed in a statement.

The 90-minute special is set to premiere on BET+ on July 16, reported exclusively by Variety. Currently, all past episodes of the comedy series are available to stream on the streaming platform. Additional programs coming this summer on BET+ include Tyler Perry’s Bruh, Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, as well as new seasons of The Ms. Pat Show, All the Queen’s Men, and American Gangster: Trap Queens.

“This summer, BET+ is bringing a packed schedule of great stories with brand-new content, the return of fan favorites and of course, the iconic cast reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” said Devin Griffin, EVP and GM of BET+. “We’re excited to deepen our footprint across film and the scripted and reality TV spaces and look forward to bringing our members premium Black entertainment.”