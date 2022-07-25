Marvel Studios Issues Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser

Marvel Studios has released the first official look at the highly-anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the teaser, audiences are transported to a grieving Wakanda as the fictional African nation comes to terms with the fact that King T’Challa has died.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s character Queen Ramonda yells in a commanding tone. “Have I not given everything?”

As the preview continues, the background music transitions from Afrobeats singer Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Ryan Coogler , Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright , and Danai Gurira speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Lupita Nying’o all reprise their MCU characters for Wakanda Forever. Joining the cast are Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

The sequel finds Wakanda residents banding together to protect their world from Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and defeat a threatening underwater nation. While the teaser highlights key points of Wakanda Forever, audiences are left with an unidentified person wearing the Black Panther suit.

“It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there, and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman,” said Coogler at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where the teaser was revealed on Saturday (July 23).

He described the sequel by saying, “It goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Today (July 25), Black Panther: World of Wakanda will first be available through new music with an EP, Wakanda Forever Prologue, composed by Ludwig Göransson.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever,” explained Göransson. “During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film to be released as part of Marvel Studio’s phase four. The film is set to open in the United States on Nov. 11, 2022.

Watch the first official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever above.