Marvel Studios’ ‘Armor Wars’ Starring Don Cheadle Upgraded To Film Release

Director Don Cheadle attends the 'Miles Ahead' photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Armor Wars from Marvel Studios will no longer be a tv show.

Instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel will redevelop the Don Cheadle-attached Disney+ series into a full-length film after they “committed to getting the story told the right way.”

Marvel had initially been looking to begin production on the series at the top of 2023, but with the sudden shift in direction, that date may soon change.

Although Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, announced Armor Wars in late 2020, the project is still relatively unknown to the public. The movie has no attached director and no recent casting announcements.

Armor Wars is based on the famous 1987-88 Iron Man comics storyline of the same name. The popular story arc was created by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, and Mark Bright, where Tony Stark’s technology fell into enemy hands.

Cheadle, who made his Marvel debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, is set to reprise his role as War Machine in the newly announced movie, with Yassir Lester poised to stay on the film as head writer.

But before he gets his first solo Marvel movie, Cheadle, 54, will appear in the MCU series, Secret Invasion. The project will also star Samuel L. Jackson and is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in 2023.