Marvin Sapp Releases Trailer For ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Biopic: Watch

Gather around saints because, in less than a month, Marvin Sapp is bringing his story to the silver screen.

The gospel star’s biopic Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story is slated to premiere on TV One this August and stars Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Ambre Anderson. Described as “the struggle that made the man; the love that changed his life; the music that inspired the world,” the film centers on Sapp’s upbringing in Michigan, his battle with alcohol abuse, the relationship with his late wife, MaLinda, along with his rise to prominence in the industry, and how it all tested his faith.

After the film’s first announcement, Sapp shared on Instagram, “Yesterday something began that was not in my personal vision for my life, however, it was in God’s plan,” he began. The 55-year-old spoke on his successful music career and his journey of entrepreneurship. “…Daily I pause and tell God, ‘thank you’ for trusting me with His gifts, and I express my appreciation for the amazing opportunities that He drops in my lap. Some opportunities I’ve accepted, but most I turn away because every good idea isn’t a God idea.”

In regards to the film, he revealed, “I didn’t seek it. It sought and found me, and for this I’m grateful to Him. #TheMarvinSappStory #NeverWouldHaveMadeIt #TheMovie.” The film is aptly named after his 2007 hit single.

Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story premieres Sunday, August 21st at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.

Watch the full trailer above.