Mary J. Blige Hosts 50 Cent, Yung Miami And More On New BET Show ‘The Wine Down’

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will be showing fans another side of her this March as she launches her new BET show The Wine Down.

To kick off the first two episodes, Blige will be joined by her famous friends including 50 Cent, Yung Miami and Taraji P. Henson for candid, in-depth discussions.

“You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend,” the 52-year-old opens up the trailer for the show. “This is what I always wanted to do with a show that’s about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire.”

As she’s seen in the 30-second clip hugging and laughing with 50 Cent, listening to Yung Miami and cackling with Taraji, the Grammy-winning songstress will be conversing about longevity in the music biz, relationships and everything in between.

YouTube Screenshot

YouTube Screenshot

The show’s premiere announcement follows the Good Morning Gorgeous crooner’s six GRAMMY nominations this year, which included Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year for the titular track. Mary also is nominated twice this year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing on Saturday (Feb. 25), ahead of playing her beloved character Monet Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost season three premiering on March 17.

BET’s The Wine Down with Mary J Blige will air on March 1 and March 8 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her.

Take a look at the 30-second trailer for the new series below.